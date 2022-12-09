If your birthday is today: Take a cautious approach to whatever you encounter and consider what's true before you pass any information along. Be smart, safe and secure when handling money and contracts. Say no to decadent behavior.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend time with someone who brings out the best in you. Do only what you can afford, and you'll avoid money worries.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your opinions to yourself, and don't believe everything you hear. Expect someone to exaggerate or use unfair tactics to get you to reveal sensitive information.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make your home a sanctuary where you feel relaxed. Discuss your intentions with a loved one to find out where you stand.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Listen, be helpful and work to make a difference. How you take care of responsibilities will determine what others will do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Trips, seminars, meetings or anything that gives you the wisdom and knowledge required to further your plans is encouraged.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your emotions in check, and don't make changes or purchases you can't afford. Be a reasonable observer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Use your wisdom, experience and connections to help you manage your life, finances and relationships. Ask questions and offer suggestions; something good will develop.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotions will surface. Go over recent events and assess a tricky situation before you make a move. Speak from the heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't stop until you reach your destination. A hands-on approach will give others a chance to enjoy watching you work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Strive for perfection in all you do. A change of attitude will develop as you gather information about work. Leave nothing to chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Strategize. Gather information and dazzle friends, relatives and peers. A conference will encourage you to set high standards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Money and emotions won't mix. Trying to buy love won't make you feel good about yourself. Concentrate on what you have to offer.
