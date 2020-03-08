Bust out the green, and brush up on your Irish toasts.
St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner, and tri-state residents have an abundance of opportunities to celebrate.
The Telegraph Herald reached out to local historians and authorities about Irish heritage for tips on celebrating and honoring cultural traditions during the spirited celebration.
DO: Take time to understand the importance and contributions the Irish have made to Dubuque’s and the nation’s history.
“The Irish heritage of the Dubque area is an important part of the community’s character and identity,” Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol said in proclaiming March as “Irish-American Heritage Month” in Dubuque.
“Irish-Americans have made an indelible mark on the history of Dubuque, the United States and the world” with “deep cultural, historical and familial ties that have contributed to the strength of our vibrant relationship with Ireland for more than 100 years,” Buol said.
In Iowa, the Irish were the second-largest immigrant group, topped only by Germans, settling in large numbers in Mississippi River towns like Dubuque, where the Catholic bishop directed new arrivals to communities in northeast Iowa, where they could be served by Catholic priests, according to the State Historical Society of Iowa.
In all, the Irish made up half of all migrants to the United States during the 1840s, as they fled starvation in the countryside.
DO: Wear green.
While historians say St. Patrick’s color was blue — not green — and is traditionally more a “true color of Ireland,” the wearing of green became a regular practice during the 1798 Irish Rebellion, said Pat Leonard, president of Dubuque’s Ancient Order of Hibernians, the largest and oldest Irish Catholic organization in the country.
The Shamrock became a symbol of nationalism and was used by St. Patrick to illustrate the message of the Holy Trinty, Leonard said. It would evolve to demonstrate Catholic defiance to the ruling British class and imbue a sense of kinship among Gaelic people.
From being worn on lapels, green quickly spread to uniforms and combined with the idea of Ireland’s lush green fields as an “emerald isle,” Leonard said.
Additionally, the green in Ireland’s tricolor flag represents the country’s Catholic heritage and nationalism, with the orange representing the protestant minority and the white between the two denoting peace, said Bob Felderman, historian for the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dubuque Division No. 2.
DON’T: Treat the day as an excuse to overindulge.
After all, St. Patrick’s Day originated as feast day celebrating the death of a fifth century Romano-British Christian missionary.
“Celebrating a saint’s feats day is a somber religious event, where we remember the significance of St. Patrick,” said Leonard, whose great-grandfather emigrated from Roscommon County in Ireland’s central north. His great-grandmother emigrated from County Galloway.
While Leonard and his family partake in their fair share of socializing on St. Patrick’s Day, celebrating also involves attending Mass and visiting local cemeteries to toast family members who have died.
“It’s a day to remember your roots and remembering the old country,” Leonard said. “In the good old United States, we tend to make holidays our own. And now, it’s more celebrating a good reason to have a party. But the No. 1 rule that gets broken is moderation.”
DO: Sing and dance.
The Irish are storytellers, producing some of the greatest literature throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, from renowned novelists and playwrights such as James Joyce, Oscar Wilde and Samuel Beckett.
And like their writing, Irish music tells a story of folk life, much like bluegrass, which finds its roots in Irish ballads, Leonard explained.
From fiddles, fifes, drums and flutes, traditional Irish folk music — with its jigs and reels — often tell the story of the immigrant experience, expressing nostalgia for the homeland, the sorrow behind the choice to emigrate, the impact of the diaspora and the hope for what a new country will bring.
“Toasts and song and dance and sharing with other folks,” is what the day is about, said Dubuque’s Felderman.
DO: Toast St. Patrick. Just leave the fake Irish brogue at home.
Felderman has some suggestions of traditional Irish toasts to honor St. Patrick and celebrate friends and family
”Saint Patrick was a gentleman,
Who through strategy and stealth,
Drove all the snakes from Ireland,
Here’s a toasting to his health.
But not too many toasting’s
Lest you lose yourself and then
Forget the good Saint Patrick
And see all those snakes again.”
“May you have warm words on a cold evening, a full moon on a dark night, and a smooth road all the way to your door.”
---
“There are good ships, and there are wood ships, There are ships that sail the sea. But the best ships, are friendships, And may they always be.”
---
There’s also the simple cheers, of “Sláinte!” (pronounced Slawn-che), which means “health” in Gaelic, Felderman said. Or, “Beannachtam na Feile Padraig!” (pronounced Ban-ukh-tee nah Fay-leh Paw-drig!) for “Happy St. Patrick’s Day!”
DON’T: Be shy.
“Don’t be shy about coming out,” said Rob McCullough, president of the Irish Hooley in Dubuque. “But when you do, take it easy.
“Beyond that, the people who embrace that and decide to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, I think they’re in for a very nice treat.”