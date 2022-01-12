Event: Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: Starting at $25 for the general public; starting at $20 for UD faculty and staff, alumni, parents of current UD students, military affiliated and veterans; starting at $9 for UD students. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritage
center.
Tidbits
• An alumnus of “Saturday Night Live” and Chicago’s famed Second City, Jim Belushi has brought together a group of classically trained, professional improvisers known as the Board of Comedy, featuring Larry Joe Campbell, Joshua Funk and Megan Grano.
• Belushi starred on the ABC hit comedy sitcom, “According to Jim.” He also has appeared in more than 75 movies, including “The Whole Truth,” “Red Heat,” “About Last Night,” “The Principal” and “K-9.” Additionally, he sings, dances and plays harmonica in the Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd and with his band, The Sacred Hearts.
• The Board of Comedy reunites Belushi with Campbell, who is known for his role as Andy on “According to Jim.” In a Q&A provided by the Board of Comedy, Belushi said Campbell is “the funniest man I know and he is effortless on stage to work with. I adore him. He makes me cry on stage, he’s so funny.”
• Campbell also has appeared in “R.I.P.D.,” “Hall Pass” and “Weeds.” Funk is an award-winning director whose credits include “Key and Peele,” “Reno 911,” “Wild n’ Out” and “The Informant.” Grano’s TV and film credits include “Weeds,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Bridesmaids.”
• Some content might be appropriate for mature audiences only.