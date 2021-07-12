If your birthday is today: Take care of pending financial, legal or medical issues. Make a point to reach out to people who can help you. Look for any opportunity to expand your mind, raise your earning potential and enrich your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Find something you enjoy doing and dig in. The knowledge you acquire will help you find a way to turn your passion into a prosperous endeavor.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You don't have to make the first move. Spontaneity can negatively affect a partnership if you act before getting approval. Slow down, take a wait-and-see attitude and avoid a setback.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be secretive about what you are trying to do until you have tweaked every detail. Presenting an idea that is polished and ready to go will make it easy to persuade others to get involved.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Reach out to someone you can count on to tell you the truth, then digest the information you receive. Make adjustments that will help you fit into what's trending.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Rethink your strategy. If you take on responsibilities that don't belong to you, it will hinder you from accomplishing your goals. Consider what you want to achieve and head in that direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Work alone if you want to make the most of your time. Taking physical action to complete something important to you will lead to the rewards you desire. Budget your time wisely.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Refuse to let anyone limit you. Don't let the changes made by others interfere with your plans. Do what comes naturally.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep the peace. Problems with a friend, relative or loved one will erupt if you aren't patient or willing to compromise. A joint effort to fix something serious will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put in the time and effort. Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to more enjoyable tasks. A positive idea will lead to a change at home. Share your thoughts and feelings.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't give in to someone who overreacts or pushes you around. Pay attention to how you look and present yourself to the world. Focus on fitness, health and emotional well-being.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep an open mind, but don't let anyone dictate how you live your life. Take the path that excites you most and brings you the most satisfaction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let anyone speak for you or push you in a direction you don't want to go. Take control and put your effort into what matters to you. Don't let the changes others make lead you astray.
