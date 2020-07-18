In a year marked by “the Lord taketh away,” I never thought that one of the losses I would mourn most deeply would be the loss of my ability to sing.
My June 5 thyroid removal surgery did something to my vocal chords — left me not only hoarse but also unable to modulate my voice’s pitch.
I hope this impairment is temporary (my endocrine surgeon says it usually is) because I don’t know how I’d live the rest of my life without singing.
I’m not even talking about the soprano descant of “Crown Him With Many Crowns” or the fugues that characterize several movements of Handel’s “Messiah.”
Hymns in church? Nobody’s singing those, not in my congregation, anyway. Even with social distancing in the pews, congregational hymns spread the coronavirus.
I’m talking about the simplest songs from childhood, like the one I sang with my kindergarten classmates in the 1964 St. Paul’s Lutheran Day School operetta, a ditty I still sing in silly moments, about a penguin with a “long black coat and a clean white vest/Peter, Peter Penguin, you’re the best.”
From earliest childhood, I’ve had a love-hate relationship with vocal music.
I was in kindergarten when I got the first hint that my singing voice more resembled an albatross than a nightingale. For St. Paul’s students, even the youngest ones, church choir participation was mandatory; yet, when it was time to sing, the teacher, Miss Kruse, always faced me, and other albatrosses, to the side in the choir loft.
In fourth grade (public school, by this time), I was one of maybe five students whose voices were so grating, we didn’t make the school chorus.
That was more than difficult. It was cruel. Because music concerts were the principal means by which students participated in the life of the school, my exclusion from the chorus meant I, along with the few other non-chorusers, were isolated in a silent study hall while the rest of the students performed for their parents.
That’s why I kept working one-on-one with the music teacher on my singing, every day after school, for the duration of the school year — in the hope of hearing her finally say, “You’re good enough for chorus now.”
That didn’t happen. But in fifth grade, the music teacher rewarded my hard work by selecting me for the school’s elite vocal group, the Woodlawn Singers.
In Woodlawn Singers, I experienced the joy and satisfaction of taking a difficult piece of music from sight-reading to perfected performance.
That delight continued into adulthood. I joined church choirs and community choral societies.
What did I bring to singing groups? The ability to carry a tune, albeit with a reedy voice. The ability to read sheet music. The ability to watch and heed the director.
And the realization of the limits of my musical ear; singing harmony was a challenge, which is why I sang soprano, even though my voice is alto.
Now, I can’t carry a melody at all. Not even “Peter, Peter Penguin” or “Holy, Holy, Holy.”
In a year of losses, this is a big one.
Pray with me, please, that I will regain my singing voice. As weak as it was, I cherished it.