If your birthday is today: Pay attention to how your surroundings affect your physical, emotional and mental well-being. It’s up to you to make your life better. Strive to do the right thing and rely on your intelligence to help you monitor what’s possible. Recognize the best way to use your skills to come out on top. Strategy, discipline and goodwill are favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more thought into making and using your money. Time isn’t wasted when you live up to your promises. Strength and a desire to achieve your goal will boost your confidence.

