Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has announced a variety of grant opportunities targeted at Iowa arts, culture, history and creative sectors.
Webinars will be available to learn more about the grants and will take place at the following times and dates:
2 p.m. today: American Rescue Plan Arts Grant for Individual Artists.
2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8: American Rescue Plan Arts Grant for Organizations.
2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: American Rescue Plan Humanities Grant.
The deadline to apply for American Rescue Plan grants will be Friday, Oct. 1.
2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15: Humanities Project Grant.
The deadline to apply for the Humanities Project Grant will be Monday, Nov. 1.
For more information or to apply, visit iowaculture.gov/arts/grants.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.