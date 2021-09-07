The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has announced a variety of grant opportunities targeted at Iowa arts, culture, history and creative sectors.

Webinars will be available to learn more about the grants and will take place at the following times and dates:

2 p.m. today: American Rescue Plan Arts Grant for Individual Artists.

2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8: American Rescue Plan Arts Grant for Organizations.

2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: American Rescue Plan Humanities Grant.

The deadline to apply for American Rescue Plan grants will be Friday, Oct. 1.

2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15: Humanities Project Grant.

The deadline to apply for the Humanities Project Grant will be Monday, Nov. 1.

For more information or to apply, visit iowaculture.gov/arts/grants.

