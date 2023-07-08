In the traditions of the great religions, we discover instruction about providing for the common good. While it comes naturally to care about oneself and those “like us,” the common good involves caring for those who are different from us, especially for those most in need.

Judaism, Islam and Christianity all have versions of the Golden Rule. In the Bible, for example, Jesus teaches: “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you” (Matthew 7:12). This teaching is also part of the Great Commandment: “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39). These commands encourage care and concern for others at the heart of faith practice.

Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.