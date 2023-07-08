In the traditions of the great religions, we discover instruction about providing for the common good. While it comes naturally to care about oneself and those “like us,” the common good involves caring for those who are different from us, especially for those most in need.
Judaism, Islam and Christianity all have versions of the Golden Rule. In the Bible, for example, Jesus teaches: “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you” (Matthew 7:12). This teaching is also part of the Great Commandment: “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39). These commands encourage care and concern for others at the heart of faith practice.
While faith communities naturally express neighbor love for their own members, faith teachings train people of faith to expand their help to those beyond their own circle. Members of faith communities move into the public world where they encounter people of many different viewpoints and serve them all regardless of their personal beliefs.
Faith communities are among the greatest supporters of local organizations that respond to needs of many kinds. Dubuque Area Congregations United provide support for the Dubuque Food Pantry (food assistance), the Dubuque Rescue Mission (shelter for the homeless), and People in Need (assistance with rent, utilities, medical care, and other basic needs).
These helping organizations need ongoing contributions from the local community, especially in the summer months. This support accords with the Golden Rule and neighbor love.
Faith communities also have national and international organizations to provide disaster relief, food distribution, clean water, health care, education and other projects to improve the quality of life for people. These organizations are reliable for ensuring contributions meet the needs of those most in need. In this way the Golden Rule and Great Commandment stretch across the country and around the world.
Faith communities furthermore provide education that helps members better understand the complex issues of society and discern what actions will best help those who are suffering. Such educational efforts lead members of faith communities to engage in advocacy to discover root causes and change the circumstances that lead to suffering in the first place.
Finally, faith communities have authority to convene their members and people in the local community to engage in moral deliberation about the great issues of our times. Such deliberation goes beyond partisanship by focusing attention on the needs of those who are suffering in order to bring them relief.
Mother Teresa reminds us: “There is much suffering in the world — physical, material, mental. The suffering of some can be blamed on the greed of others. The material and physical suffering is suffering from hunger, from homelessness, from all kinds of diseases. But the greatest suffering is being lonely, feeling unloved, having no one. I have come more and more to realize that it is being unwanted that is the worst disease that any human being can ever experience.”
Faith communities are committed to caring about neighbors and the common good.
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.