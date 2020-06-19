Legendary director Spike Lee has much to say with Vietnam War drama “Da 5 Bloods”.
A group of Vietnam war veterans returns to the country. Their mission is to discover the remains of their fallen comrade and to find gold they buried during their service.
The film stars Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Chadwick Boseman. It’s co-written and directed by Lee.
“Da 5 Bloods” continues Lee’s hot streak. His “BlacKKKlansman,” was one of his best.
Lee’s penchant for ripe social commentary is present. He accentuates this with some effective filmmaking techniques. The film is intercut with Vietnam-era footage in addition to some modern-day footage. It features several aspect ratios for certain sequences.
The gunfights on the front lines of Vietnam are shot on 16mm film, the same cameras used in war footage of the time. This makes the flashbacks feel authentic. This creates a nice contrast between the look of the flashbacks and the digital look of the later scenes.
The use of practical locations and pyrotechnics is another good decision.
One that works in the film’s favor is the use of the cast in both the war flashbacks and the current day scenes. There’s no make-up or deaging technology applied. The performers are left untouched so it’s easier to track their arcs throughout the film. I was impressed at how effective this unusual method was.
The performers are excellent across the board. There’s not a single weak link. Though the true standout is definitely Lindo.
His portrayal of a PTSD-stricken veteran is the standout performance of the year. His descent into madness is equal parts sympathetic and horrifying. There’s much to discuss about the implications of how his character got to such a point, but Lindo is committed in the portrayal. I hope he gets some Oscar recognition.
Despite there being some confrontation along the way, I found the brotherhood dynamic of the group of friends to be compelling. Each character is given enough focus and story dedication to flesh them out properly.
Also worthy of Oscar attention is Terrence Blanchard’s powerful score. It feels epic in scope, evoking a classic war film such as “Apocalypse Now.” There’s also a musical nod to Kubrick’s “2001.”
Lee does pack in a lot of subplots. While they weigh the movie down a bit at times, it’s strung together in a satisfying manner by the time the credits roll.
The story packs a huge punch above all else. There’s some genuinely surprising developments that’ll shock the viewer.
Lee has only improved his storytelling craft with “Da 5 Bloods.” The film makes political statements, but doesn’t forget to provide a great story and memorable characters.
“Da 5 Bloods” deserves awards recognition in several areas, including Best Picture and Best Director categories. We’ll see what else 2020 has to offer, but Spike Lee’s latest joint is my favorite film of the year.
I give “Da 5 Bloods” 4.75 stars out 5. The film is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 35 minutes. It’s streaming on Netflix.