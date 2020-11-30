No Christmas would be complete without the merriment of holiday melodies. And the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has long had a hand in helping set the tone locally for the season.
So when the ensemble appeared as though it would be able to safely gather a smaller assortment of its musician roster to present a live concert to a socially distanced house in Five Flags Theater, Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator was ecstatic.
However, he also remained cautiously optimistic.
“It will feel so great to be back making music,” Intriligator said, of what would have been the orchestra’s first live appearance together since last February’s “Peter and the Wolf” concerts. “Lots of other orchestras throughout the Midwest, even in Iowa, have canceled their seasons, so we are trying to do what we can to make it work safely. But things are continuing to change so quickly, it’s hard to know.”
And change things did.
Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the area, DSO officials made the decision late last week to pivot from offering live concerts — originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6 — to presenting an online-only event.
“Although we are disappointed not to be able to play before a live audience, safety must come first,” said Executive Director Mark Wahlert. “We are, however, very excited to keep the holiday spirit going through an online version of this DSO holiday tradition.”
“Holiday Brass” will be available for viewing from Tuesday, Dec. 15, through Thursday, Dec. 31, at DubuqueSymphony.org.
The concert will offer a unique opportunity for the DSO to present free gift to the community, as well as highlight the ensemble’s esteemed brass section, Intriligator said.
“All of our musicians in the DSO are fantastic, but our brass section really stands out,” he said. “There is a great tradition of brass music and the holidays. We are tapping into that with a lot of familiar holiday favorites, such as ‘Sleigh Ride,’ as well as older beautiful pieces, like ‘Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming.’”
A small number of dancers from Dubuque’s Heartland Ballet also will perform three selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” Dubuque actor Joe Klinebriel will provide narration. And the concert hall, as it always is, will be draped in garlands and twinkling lights for the holidays.
The pre-recorded concert is made possible through Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans. The Telegraph Herald will facilitate the taping and editing of the performance.
Traditionally featuring approximately 50 musicians, as well as up to 100 voices of the Dubuque Chorale, the virtual concert will only include 15 brass, percussion and keyboard players to accommodate social distancing for the various instruments.
Thorough studies conducted by the University of Colorado Boulder’s College of Music about the transmit of COVID-19 through aerosols produced by instruments have established the safety protocols for such performances.
Percussionists require 6 feet of space between themselves and other instrumentalists. Trumpet players must be spaced 8 feet apart, with trombone players 10 feet apart.
Percussion and keyboard instrumentalists will wear masks, as will Intriligator, throughout the concert. Horn players will wear them when not playing.
No audience members will be in attendance.
“We’re using those studies for our best practices in being able to make music together safely,” Intriligator said. “We want to be as careful as possible. Five Flags also has a number of its own safety protocols in place.”
Erring on the side of caution, Intriligator said he is grateful that the symphony will be able to offer something to the community for the holiday season, even if it is from a greater distance than originally planned.
“This is such an important part of what we do and who we are,” he said. “It means so much to be able to get back to making music. People are really missing that power of live music and connection. I think this will be very powerful and very emotional.
Plans are underway for an in-person DSO Classics opening, set for Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21.