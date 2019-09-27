The latest space adventure film, “Ad Astra,” successfully blasts past the stratosphere and into the stars.
In the near future, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is tasked with finding his lost father (Tommy Lee Jones) in the deep reaches of space. After an experiment gone wrong, the fate of the solar system rides on McBride reconnecting with his father.
“Ad Astra” also stars Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland. James Gray directs.
The film offers impeccable world-building and an emotionally resonant performance from Pitt. It is less science fiction and more “science future fact,” according to Gray.
Audiences are given a glimpse into what space travel could look like years from now. This assists in the overall investment of the story.
Pitt delivers one of his best performances as McBride struggles with repressing his emotions.
There’s nothing elaborate about the portrayal. Instead, Pitt taps into real-world influences to aid in a realistic depiction of grief and repression. Pitt’s performance is one of the best seen this year.
Hoyte van Hoytema’s stunning cinematography evokes such classics as “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Apocalypse Now.” It also channels more recent sci-fi aesthetics from “Blade Runner 2049.”
Hoytema has lensed Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk,” so there is a great deal of craft behind the imagery. Many of the shots are done as practically as possible, with limited CGI. A chase sequence on the moon evokes a futuristic twist on “Mad Max.” It’s awesome on the big screen.
Early in the film, there’s a sequence that sees Pitt falling and twirling down from the upper atmosphere. The expert camerawork made me feel like I was falling from such a height. It made me anxious and uneasy. If a cinematographer can accomplish such intense emotions as the ones I occasionally experienced, then he’s a master of the craft.
Max Richter and Lorne Balfe’s musical score is, no pun intended, very atmospheric. The music helps cement the emotionally numbing material of the film. The music locks you into place for the run time with a mellow undercurrent of melancholy.
I can’t say that every element of the film worked for me, though. The slow pace was deliberate, akin to the classics it’s inspired by. This said, I wouldn’t have minded if 10 minutes were trimmed.
Avoiding spoilers, I felt slightly underwhelmed with the conclusion of a storyline between two characters. I understood the intentions of the characters, but it lacked the proper development to feel as believable as it could have been.
Minor issues aside, “Ad Astra” continues the streak of a great theatrically released space film landing every fall. Just like those from previous years such as “Gravity,” “The Martian” or “First Man,” “Ad Astra” is no slouch among the healthy competition.
Those seeking a gorgeous and transportive cinematic experience should see “Ad Astra.” Sporting thought-provoking commentary on mankind’s future, and an awards-worthy performance from Pitt, Gray has delivered a cinematic delight.
“Ad Astra” receives 4.25 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 3 minutes.