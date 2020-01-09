MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., will present Rockin’ in the U.S.A. — A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Performed by Dawn Turlington, the entertainer draws from Ronstadt’s genres of country, big band, folk and rock ’n’ roll, singing hits including, “Blue Bayou,” “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved?” “Heat Wave,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” and more.
Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door for adults and $13 in advance or $15 at the door for students. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, by calling 563-652-9815 or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; Osterhaus Pharmacy; the Maquoketa State Bank main office; Hartig Drugs in Preston; and the Bellevue Pharmacy.
Beer, wine and concessions also will be available for purchase at the show.