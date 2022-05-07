Editor’s note: This is the 12th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of each month.
When members of the congregation of St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church had to leave their Rockdale Road building in 2014 due to structural problems, they removed and stored nine large stained-glass windows depicting important saints in the Greek Orthodox tradition.
Three years later, St. Elias found a new home at the former Grand View United Methodist Church on Grandview Avenue. After another three years of work, renovations were complete, including a Hall of Saints that brought the 6-foot-by-4-foot Rockdale windows out of storage and displayed them in custom-built cases.
The Great Schism and the rise of the saints
In the 11th century, the patriarch of Constantinople was excommunicated from the Christian church. The action led to the boiling over of long-rising tensions in the church and eventually to what is known as the Great Schism.
The split led to the European Christian church being divided into two major branches: The Western Roman Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church. St. Elias belongs to the latter branch.
Within the Greek Orthodox Church, saints are an important part of the church’s history. Apostles, martyrs, monastics, prophets and church fathers are of particular importance.
St. Elias’ Hall of Saints includes St. Anna, Mother of God; St. Athanasios the Great Saint; St. Elias the Prophet; St. Kyriaki the Great Martyr; St. Panteleimon the Great Martyr and Healer; St. Paraskeve the Righteous Martyr of Rome; St. Philip the Apostle; St. Stylianos of Paphlagonia; and St. Nicholas.
“We had to re-identify St. Nicholas,” said Mantea Schmid, parish council president. “Each of the windows had a metal plaque, but when they took them off the windows at the old church, this one was missing. We weren’t sure if it was him or not.”
Schmid contacted Ed Ritts, a friend and former director of the Dubuque Museum of Art, to help with a positive identification.
“Ed and his sister are really good at investigating these kinds of things, and they were pretty sure,” she said. “And then about two years later, we were cleaning out downstairs and found that little plaque. And it definitely is St. Nicholas.”
A gift from the Masonic Temple
St. Elias’ new home came with a few bonuses, including a lot of stained glass that once graced Dubuque Masonic Temple.
When a new temple was constructed at Seventh and Locust streets in 1932, the old temple at 11th and Locust streets was demolished. But not before Grand View got the stained-glass windows that had adorned the first temple.
“There were a lot of Masons among the congregation at that time,” said Darlene Bowers, the historian for Grand View United Methodist Church, now located on John Wesley Drive. “I don’t have any documented history, but I would assume they had a great deal to do with those windows coming to Grand View.”
The eight large side windows in the sanctuary are simple and contain common stained-glass elements, including color blocks and florals. Religious symbols top the patterned glass.
The late Cliff Stock, a photographer and member of Grand View, took many photos of the stained glass that are framed and displayed at the current church.
“We couldn’t bring the larger pieces, because that would have been extremely expensive,” Bowers said. “But Cliff took a lot of photos so we could have them here, in a way.”
The Jesus window
Technically, it is the memorial window, but the large standing figure of Christ has led to the moniker of the Jesus window.
Commissioned by Grand View in 1958, the church hired Universal Studios of Winona, Minn., for the job. The window was designed by artist Eugene Marggraff and cost the church $5,000. That translates to almost $50,000 today.
Made using mouth-blown antique glass, the window was then enameled. Enameled glass is a technique that involves applying ground glass to painted areas of the design, then fusing it to the glass by kiln-firing it. The result is a jewel effect that often changes with the light because of the imperfections and varying thickness of the glass.
The window looks out on UnityPoint-Finley Hospital and attracts a great deal of attention from passersby.
“We lit up the window from the inside, and soon after that, we got a letter from a woman whose parents were visiting Dubuque,” Schmid said. “Her father had to go to the ER because he had an issue with his heart. Her mother said she just got such comfort from that window.”
Bowers said it’s not the first time someone in crisis at Finley has found comfort from that window.
“We used to get thank you cards that would say ‘Every night I looked out on that window, and it was so heartwarming,’” she said.
An ecumenical collection
Between the stained glass from the Masonic Temple, Grand View and its Rockdale Road church, St. Elias has a collection that has come a long way since the early days of the church.
The ecumenical nature of what is now St. Elias, and the collection of stained glass and other artifacts it houses, might have been pre-ordained.
“In 1928, when (Grand View) wanted to buy the land on Grandview Avenue, it was a time of church dissension,” Bowers said. “The land was owned by a Roman Catholic, and he wouldn’t sell it directly to the church. But he did sell it to someone else who could sell it to us. He knew when he sold it who was going to end up with it. That was his way to get around the church’s edict.”
The stained-glass saints in the Hall of Saints gladly share space with the windows from the Masonic Temple and Grand View United Methodist Church.
“We’ve got the windows from the original church, the Masonic temple and the Grand View Jesus window,” Schmid said. “I don’t think you can get much more ecumenical than that.”