Hardcover fiction
1. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
5. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
7. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
9. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
11. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, FSG
12. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
13. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, Diana Gabaldon, Delacorte Press
14. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
15. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
4. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
5. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
6. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
7. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
10. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
11. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
12. Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide, Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras, Workman
13. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
14. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
15. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
10. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
11. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
13. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
14. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
15. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
3. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
8. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
9. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
10. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
11. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
12. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
13. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
14. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
15. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
8. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Last Wish, Andrzej Sapkowski, Orbit
Early and middle grade readers
1. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
4. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
5. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
6. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
8. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
10. Dinosaurs and Other Prehistoric Life, Professor Anusuya Chinsamy-Turan, DK Children
11. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
12. Kaleidoscope, Brian Selznick, Scholastic
13. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
14. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
Young adult
1. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
7. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
9. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
10. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
11. A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger, Levine Querido
12. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
14. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
Children’s illustrated
1. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
2. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
4. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
8. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
9. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
11. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop, $19.99, 9780525515746
12. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas
Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
14. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
15. The Littlest Yak, Lu Fraser, Kate Hindley (Illus.), Peachtree Publishing
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic