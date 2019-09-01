James Brandon, of Malibu, Calif., a Penguin Books Young Adult author, will present a reading of his forthcoming book “Ziggy Stardust & Me” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.
The book is set in the year 1973. The Watergate hearings are in full swing. The Vietnam War is raging. And homosexuality is officially considered a mental illness.
In the midst of these trying times is 16-year-old Jonathan Collins, a bullied, anxious, asthmatic kid, who aside from an alcoholic father and his sympathetic neighbor and friend Starla, is completely alone.
To cope, Jonathan escapes to the safe haven of his imagination, where his hero David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and dead relatives, including his mother, guide him through the rough terrain of his life.
When he completes his treatments, he will be normal — at least he hopes. But before that can happen, Web stumbles into his life. Web is everything Jonathan wishes he could be: Fearless, fearsome and, most importantly, not ashamed of being gay.
Buzzfeed called it “One of the best 2019 YA Books to read during Pride Month.”
In addition to the reading, Brandon has coordinated a few community talks with local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups with a focus on engaging in a barrier-free dialogue.
His novel centers around the love story between two American boys in the 1970s, when homosexuality was considered a “mental illness.”
Brandon returns to Dubuque following his experience with his productions of Terrence McNally’s stage play “Corpus Christi” produced in 2008 at Mindframe Theaters and again in 2012 at the Five Flags Opera House.
His documentary film, “Corpus Christi: Playing with Redemption,” also was shown during the 2012 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2012.
He’s the co-founder of the I AM Love Campaign, an arts-based initiative bridging the faith-based and LGBTQ2+ communities.