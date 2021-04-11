In W.P. Kinsella’s novel, “Shoeless Joe,” protagonist Ray Kinsella sits at a baseball game with J.D. Salinger and thinks, “Baseball is the most perfect of games, solid, true, pure and precious as diamonds. If only life were so simple.”
It’s a quote that, like famed reclusive author Salinger, didn’t make it into “Field of Dreams,” the movie version of the novel that put Dyersville, Iowa, on the baseball map for eternity. Salinger had threatened to sue the producers if they tried to portray him on film. But it’s a fitting description of how the sport has been woven into the fabric of not only American culture but especially in the culture of the Midwest.
The first known game of baseball in the country took place in New York City between the New York Knickerbockers and the “New York Nine,” thought to be the Gotham City Club, in 1846. It took a while for the game to move westward, but it eventually reached the Dubuque area in the 1860s and quickly became an obsession.
The first organized, full nine-inning game recorded was in 1865. The final score of the game, played by the Julien Baseball Club, was 21-12. Teams in Dubuque would become known for their high-scoring games through the 20th century.
In 1879, the Dubuque Red Stockings (also known as the Dubuque Rabbits), became part of the four-team Northwestern League, the first professional league formed west of the Mississippi River. Other teams in the league were the Davenport Brown Stockings, the Rockford White Stockings and the Omaha Green Stockings.
A name familiar to baseball fans, for better or worse, was on Dubuque’s 1879 roster — rookie Charles Comiskey. Comiskey, who would develop a miserly reputation for cheating his players out of salaries and bonuses, would go on to manage in the majors and was the founding owner of the Chicago White Sox. Comiskey Park, at 24th and Jackson streets on Dubuque’s north end, hosted games through the early part of the 20th century and is a family park and playground today.
The Red Stockings defeated two major league powerhouses that year to take the Northwestern League Pennant — the Louisville Grays and the Chicago White Stockings. The White Stockings would go through a number of name changes before becoming the Chicago Cubs.
By 1900, baseball was a growing spectator sport in Dubuque. In 1904, a field at Washington and 27th streets, serviced by street cars that brought fans to the games, was the home of the Dubuque Shamrocks. In 1914, Fred Leiser, the owner of the Dubuque Dubs Baseball Club, donated a new ballpark that would be called Dubuque Athletic Field.
Leiser was the catalyst behind bringing night games to Dubuque. Between ticket sales and a contract with the city, money was raised to install lights at Dubuque Athletic Field. The first game was played on July 14, 1930, between Leiser’s team, now called the Dubuque Tigers, and a team from Moline, Ill. The team owner and city official were ahead of their time. It wasn’t until five years later that the first night game in major league baseball took place at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field.
From 1955 to the mid-1970s, Dubuque hosted minor league farm teams with affiliations to several Major League teams, including the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, mostly under the team name of the Dubuque Packers. The team’s last season was 1976.
With Dyersville’s Field of Dreams, the area remains rich with baseball-related events and memories of games past. The Ghost Players will return this spring with their family-friendly antics, and MLB will bring its brand of magic in August when the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees take the field in Dyersville.