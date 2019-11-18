MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse is seeking area musicians to play in the pit for musical productions.
The playhouse produces seven full length musicals throughout the summer and fall, as well as a Christmas show in December. Timber Lake Playhouse regularly hires musicians who play traditional instruments — keys, guitar, bass, drums, trumpet, trombone, reeds and strings — as well as specialty instruments such as banjo, steel guitar and mandolin.
Professional musicians, or those with skills to sight read and perform a traditional Broadway book, are invited to apply. To be considered for Timber Lake Playhouse’s musician database, send a letter or email of interest, resume and links to videos or a professional reel.
Applications can be sent to the attention of Executive Director Dan Danielowski at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, Ill. 61053, or by emailing dan@timberlakeplayhouse.org.