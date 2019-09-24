Actress and activist Milana Vayntrub will give a Mackin-Mailander lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Jansen Music Hall at Clarke University.
She will share her message of hope, opportunity and global responsibility, while challenging audience members to make the world a better place. Her lecture is titled ”Taking Responsibility: Putting Your Passion Into Action.”
Vayntrub and her family fled religious persecution in Uzbekistan to make a home in America when she was 2 years old. In 2016, she co-founded #CantDoNothing with entrepreneur Eron Zehavi. The grassroots organization was created to encourage others to give their time, money and voice to assist refugees worldwide.
“It is important for us to emphasize not just the problem, but all the things we can do to end it,” Vayntrub said in a press release. “We hope everyone will post about #CantDoNothing on their social media, and challenge three friends to participate by tagging them. I really believe we all have the power to be influencers, to use our voice and create a ripple effect of good.”
She is known for her roles in “This Is Us” and in AT&T commercials.
“We are thrilled to welcome Milana Vayntrub to Clarke University,” said Michael Knock, chair of the Mackin-Mailander Lecture Series committee and Associate Professor of History, in a press release. “It is so important for people to realize the impact they can have just by getting involved with issues they care about. Milana is living proof that one person can make a difference.”