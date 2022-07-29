If your birthday is today: Remain calm, regardless of what's happening around you. Use your intuition to guide you through the good times and bad. Do your research, and implement your ideas with confidence.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Shoot for stability and a steady pace forward. Leave nothing in someone else's hands. A broad view will help shed light on what's possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Implement discipline and pay attention to detail. Don't overlook something that can influence your income. Do things right the first time.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A call for help will put you in good company. Do your best and make a difference. You'll regain momentum and initiate a friendship.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Go over every detail before agreeing to something. If you view your situation from a distance, you'll find a different solution.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) There is money to be made if you are diligent about doing what you do best. Improving your surroundings will make it easier to work from home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change will bring you peace of mind, but it may not please everyone. Refuse to let someone use manipulation to sway your opinion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Two unique options will lead to temptation. When in doubt, sit tight and wait for a sign that indicates what to do next. Time is on your side.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't take on more than you can handle. Focus on self-improvement. Keep your life simple. Romance is encouraged.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't stop until you achieve your goal. A problem at home mustn't dictate how well you handle responsibilities. When in doubt, get the facts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll face confusion if you or someone else sends mixed messages. Don't lose sight of your objective. Recognize when someone is trying to use you to get ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take pride in living a healthy lifestyle. Strive for peace and love, and be willing to work for them. Choose your associates carefully.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) The more you give, the more you'll get in return. A labor of love will make you feel good about yourself and those you work alongside. A move might be necessary; make sure you plan carefully.
