If your birthday is today: Remain calm, regardless of what's happening around you. Use your intuition to guide you through the good times and bad. Do your research, and implement your ideas with confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Shoot for stability and a steady pace forward. Leave nothing in someone else's hands. A broad view will help shed light on what's possible.

