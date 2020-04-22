Daily engagement: River museum honoring Earth Day online this week

Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
As organizations across the globe have been forced to cancel events to honor the milestone amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has found the means to celebrate.
Despite not being able to gather in person, the organization has instead shifted its focus to the next best thing and one that many of us are embracing: Connecting with the community online.
“Earth Day is a big deal every year, especially this year,” said Jared McGovern, curator of conservation programs at the museum. “Just because we cannot party for the planet in person, it will not stop us from celebrating 50 years of progress and lessons learned.”
With support from 1 Mississippi and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums in conjunction with the Disney Conservation Fund, the organization kicked off its efforts on Monday with a week-long celebration via social media.
The museum is soliciting community members to share photos, stories, artwork and other creative outlets that capture the spirit of Earth Day.
“A new celebratory prompt will be shared online each day with an example,” said Wendy Scardino, director of marketing and communications at the museum. “We look forward to individuals participating daily but also responding to the prompts that resonate with them. Once a prompt is shared, posts are encouraged throughout the remainder of the week.”
On Monday, an opportunity to participate included sharing a favorite photo of nature, followed by encouraging the sharing a photo of a favorite sustainable practice such as a home garden, a flowerbed or a plant on Tuesday.
Today, those who would like to can share a story of pride about humankind’s care for the Earth within the past 50 years; on Thursday, share a photo of one connecting with the earth; and on Friday, share a story, poem, song, photo or piece of artwork that captures the idea of hope for the Earth.
Participants can use #Rivers4Earth on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The museum also will collect and share the submissions at river
“There are those of us who remember the first Earth Day and the good that came from this demonstration of solidarity,” Jared McGovern said. “Twenty million people across the country demonstrated support for the environment on that day. That’s super powerful, and I am super thankful for these first demonstrators, because if you are like me, you have been celebrating this day your entire life.”
Museum organizers said they believed it was important to try and provide the community, and those who support the museum, with an outlet to celebrate and inspire hope in each other — especially amid such challenging times.
“One amazing thing I have noticed during this period of isolation is that even though we have amazing technologies that connect us and streaming services to entertain us, people are drawn to nature and the healing effects of healthy green spaces and clean water resources,” McGovern said. “We are part of our environment, and we have proven over the past 50 years that we can solve many of the environmental problems we face. I am so pumped to celebrate these past 50 years and even more jazzed to see us inspire each other for the next 50 years of action and progress.”
More ways to connect
In addition to the museum’s Earth Day festivities online, it has launched a number of additional interactive opportunities to enable the community to stay connected amid the site’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been engaging online in numerous ways over the last month,” Scardino said. “We’ve also been working to push #HomeMuseumCollections within the community, encouraging residents to find ‘artifacts’ within their own homes that they’d like to share with others. Whether those items have historic significance or personal significance, we are hopeful people will share these stories.”
“Artifacts” can be shared via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. You also can browse the collection by visiting www.rivermuseum.com/home-museum-collections.
Another initiative the museum recently has launched is “We’re With You” postcards. Members, donors and friends of the organization were mailed one of seven designed postcards from the museum, featuring an animal or historical artifact in a heart.
All seven designs are available at www.rivermuseum.com/
our-hearts-are-with-you and can be printed at home for posting.
An eighth design offers a create-your-own version.
Additionally, 14 educational, historical and animal videos also are available to watch, along with links to virtual tours and other institutions at www.rivermuseum.com/home-museum-collections.