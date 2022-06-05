Eighth in a series. Dubuque County Master Gardeners from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office share experience and suggestions for growing tri-state native plants.
As shade trees planted in yards grow, their larger, leafy canopies increasingly shade out sun-loving flowers and grass. These weakened plants can be replaced with a vigorous multi-layered understory of attractive, useful small trees, shrubs and perennials native to the tri-states.
Understory layers
Healthy woodlands can contain four distinct layers.
Native trees such as oak, hickory, maple, basswood and birch create a canopy layer 50 to 100 feet above ground. The mid-story layer is filled with smaller tree species such as serviceberry, redbud and dogwood. A lower layer of woodland shrubs can include plums, cherries, ninebark, hazelnuts and elderberry.
The ground layer includes perennials such as maiden hair fern, Pennsylvania sedge, wild ginger, wild strawberry, May apple, phlox, bluebells, shooting stars, cardinal flower and zig-zag goldenrod.
Rich, local plant diversity
Midwestern woodlands have one of the best and most extensive displays of North American spring wildflowers. Our tri-state location at the boundary between the eastern forest, the Midwestern great plains and the driftless region to the north results in a bountiful diversity of native plants suitable for home landscaping.
Tri-state woodlands are even more diverse at the sunny edges where they meet clearings for houses and roadways. These “edge habitats” are prime locations for small native trees, native shrubs and a mix of both prairie and woodland plant and animal life.
Increasing native availability
Increased local interest in native landscaping has prompted local nurseries to increase their stock of natives.
Shrubs such as red-twigged and pagoda dogwood, serviceberry, elderberry, snowberry, black chokeberry and viburnum have become popular as their availability has increased.
Local gardeners have begun sharing purchases of economical bare root seedling bundles of desirable native shrubs and trees grown annually by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Nursery.
Native shrub characteristics
Expect natives to vary more than cloned nursery cultivars. Rely on local nurseries to identify which natives suit traditional and formal landscapes where repeated, uniform, regular plants are expected. Native shrub sizes can vary widely; common ninebark’s mature height can vary from five to 10 feet. Flower color and fall displays can vary significantly for plants of the same species.
Most native shrubs develop multiple, spreading stems (suckers), a defense that improves survival after heavy browsing by deer. Multiple stems make native shrubs ideal when thickets are desired for screening. With persistence, many shrubs can be trained to a single or multiple-trunked small tree. If tidy native shrubs under four-feet-tall are desired, consider woody perennials such as species of Baptisia (indigo) and Amsonia (blue star) as well as leadplant, butterfly milkweed and New Jersey tea.
Woodland restoration
Iowa State University(iastate.edu) has prepared a guide to help improve woodlands degraded by deer overgrazing and overrun with non-natives that include Norway maple, burning bush, privet, buckthorn, vinca and oriental bittersweet.
ISU’s detailed guide identifies natives that can be restored readily by sowing seeds. Once established, natives that spread reliably to compete with invasive garlic mustard and provide durable ground cover include germander, blue wood aster, coralberry, hairy wood mint, nodding fescue, calico aster, tall bellflower, wild ginger, and zig-zag goldenrod.
The guide also identifies woodland plants that are best introduced as transplants; once established they have consistently reproduced by self-sowing and vegetative spread.
