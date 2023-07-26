Today is Wednesday, July 26, the 207th day of 2023. There are 158 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General.
Recommended for you
• In 1847, the western African country of Liberia, founded by freed American slaves, declared its independence.
• In 1863, Sam Houston, former president of the Republic of Texas, died in Huntsville at age 70.
• In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which reorganized America’s armed forces as the National Military Establishment and created the Central Intelligence Agency.
• In 1953, Fidel Castro began his revolt against Fulgencio Batista with an unsuccessful attack on an army barracks in eastern Cuba. (Castro ousted Batista in 1959.)
• In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.
• In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• In 2002, the Republican-led House voted to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
• In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
• In 2020, a processional with the casket of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years earlier.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert is 92. Actor-singer Darlene Love is 82. Singer Brenton Wood is 82. Rock star Mick Jagger is 80. Movie director Peter Hyams is 80. Actor Helen Mirren is 78. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 74. Actor Susan George is 73. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 67. Actor Nana Visitor is 66. Actor Kevin Spacey is 64. Rock singer Gary Cherone is 62. Actor Sandra Bullock is 59. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn is 59. Rock singer Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) is 58. Actor Jeremy Piven is 58. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 57. Actor Jason Statham is 56. Actor Cress Williams is 53. TV host Chris Harrison is 52. Actor Kate Beckinsale is 50. Actor Gary Owen is 50. Rock musician Dan Konopka (OK Go) is 49. Gospel/Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 46. Actor Eve Myles is 45. Actor Juliet Rylance is 44. Actor Monica Raymund is 37. Actor Caitlin Gerard is 35. Actor Francia Raisa is 35. Actor Bianca Santos is 33. Actor-singer Taylor Momsen is 30. Actor Elizabeth Gillies is 30.