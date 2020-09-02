GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts will host mini-concerts, featuring area songwriters.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the performances will be available only on the center’s YouTube channel.
This first concert will feature Dubuque songwriter, composer and poet Karen Buechele on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Buechele also is an artistic associate, curriculum designer and board member for the Great Midwestern Educational Theatre Company.
The concerts are partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. In addition, they are funded in part by the Illinois Humanities, and an award from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.