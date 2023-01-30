If your birthday is today: Stay in your lane this year and provide the people you love with stability. Doing your best to make your home and personal life copacetic will make a difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stay in touch with trends. Ask questions, make suggestions and do your part to maintain a healthy and vibrant environment. You'll make better decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Offer kindness and consideration when dealing with negativity or opposition. Don't let your generosity lead to financial loss or conflict.
Recommended for you
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Arguing is a waste of time. Align yourself with people eager to work by your side. Focus on what's right in front of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't sit back if taking charge will get you where you want to go. Be aggressive with your plans. Sincerity will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put a limit on spending to avoid being put in an awkward position. Stick to the most efficient way to execute your plans. Be secretive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Turn an idea into a profitable venture. Adjust to complete your plans. Don't invest in someone else's plan if it conflicts with yours.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen and do more but say less. Keeping the peace and taking care of matters that bring you closer to someone you love is in your best interest.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Participate in something that challenges you and sparks your imagination. Some, not all, will welcome how you approach situations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Walking down memory lane will help you implement a successful plan. Asking someone to contribute will help keep the peace and build a solid relationship. Stay true to your goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Listen to reason and use your attributes to reach your goal. Your intuition won't lead you astray. Trepidation will hold you back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Observation will provide insight into how best to handle money and getting things done on time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Look, evaluate and consider how best to use your skills to get ahead. Step up and be the first to take a stand and make a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.