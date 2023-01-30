If your birthday is today: Stay in your lane this year and provide the people you love with stability. Doing your best to make your home and personal life copacetic will make a difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Stay in touch with trends. Ask questions, make suggestions and do your part to maintain a healthy and vibrant environment. You'll make better decisions.

