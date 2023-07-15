If your birthday is today: Do what you can to help others this year, but not at the expense of giving up on your dreams. Changing how you do things will improve how others treat you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22 Take advantage of your resources and call on those who never disappoint you. An offer that’s too good to be true has hidden costs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Giving others a truthful picture of what's happening in your life will be the way to go. Criticizing others will cause friction. Romance is favored.
Recommended for you
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stop talking and start getting things done. It's hard to please everyone, but you must satisfy yourself. Follow your heart and be a trailblazer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) You'll get back what you dish out. Make strategic moves that complement your plans and bring you closer to that life in your dreams.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Overthinking will lead to uncertainty. Pay attention to where your money goes and make a plan to save more and spend less.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Make decisions before someone makes them for you. Discipline will be necessary if you want to make your life better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Breathe deeply, count your blessings and be grateful for what you have. Make a positive change to your living arrangements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Wait for things to settle down. If you act in haste, something will backfire. Focus on yourself and getting along with the people you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Focus on what you want to achieve, and you'll have time to relax and enjoy the company of a loved one. Hosting an event or starting a creative endeavor will lead to new opportunities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for alternatives if you are facing property, family or legal issues. Act on your own behalf instead of trusting someone else to do your work. Change begins with you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Research and practicality will guide you. Stay on course and refuse to let someone with pie-in-the-sky ideas tell what you do next.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) What you do will affect how you feel about yourself and how others treat you. Live within your means and honor your promises. Home improvements will set the mood for romance.