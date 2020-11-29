What's it worth on eBay? Value and creativity

One of the fun aspects about selling on eBay is learning about new items that have exceptional value.
Recently a client dropped off three Olympia Le-Tan clutches. Speaking as a man, I did not see the value in a handbag that has little inside space to carry things.
But women have found these handmade small purses to be fun and whimsical in their designs and have driven the value of these items higher than one might expect.
Founded by Gregory Bernard and Olympia Le-Tan in 2009, the brand re-imagines classic book covers and art, transforming them into artisanal clutches and accessories.
From the original hand embroidery to the Liberty-printed lining, every detail carefully is considered. The brand’s signature book-clutch has been worn and spontaneously endorsed by numerous celebrities
This Hello Kitty inspired clutch actively was bid on 14 times by five bidders and sold at the end of a seven-day auction on eBay for $630.