SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several events, beginning with an annual Mass to commemorate the 158th anniversary of the death of Venerable Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP.
The Mass will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick Church in Benton. The Mazzuchelli Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus will host a social in the parish hall following the service.
Mazzuchelli began his ministry in the 1830s with Native Americans of the upper Midwest, providing education and attempting to right the injustices they faced. He later traveled west to serve immigrants, while founding parish communities, building schools and churches, serving in civic as well as religious affairs and establishing the congregation of Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa.
Mazzuchelli died in the house near the church on Feb. 23, 1864, and is buried in the parish cemetery. The house is open for tours during warm-weather months.
For more information, contact Mike Plear at 608-744-3639.
History of the Meskwaki tribe
Christina Blackcloud, coordinator of the Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative, will share a virtual history of the Meskwaki tribe and information about MFSI from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Blackcloud is a traditional food grower and producer.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, March 7.
Series on visual journaling
Artist and spiritual director Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will lead a three-part series combining lines and words.
“On the Threshold of Three Strokes: A Simple Practice for Visual Journaling and Reflection” will take place virtually from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9, 16 and 23.
Participants will create three strokes to evoke three-line verses, similar to Chinese brush-painting. The short, poetic lines will be similar but not limited to the 17 Haiku syllables using three lines and a five-seven-five syllabic formula.
Participants provide materials.
The fee is $75 for the three sessions, and the registration deadline is Monday, March 7.
Program on Catherine of Siena
In honor of Women’s History Month, Sister Kathleen Flood, OP, will host the virtual program, “Catherine of Siena: Spiritual Director and Pastoral Theologian,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12.
Catherine of Siena was a 14th century Dominican mystic. Although best known as the author of the “Dialogue,” her letters reveal notes to prisoners and popes, royalty and social outcasts. Participants will read some of the letters and explore her principles of spiritual direction.
Flood founded the spiritual direction program for Stillpoint in Nashville and has been a frequent faculty member for the Spiritual Formation Academy.
The fee is $25 per person, and the registration deadline is Thursday, March 10.
Ecumenical gathering for equinox
“Sacred Land-Wild Church: Spring Equinox” will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
The outdoor, ecumenical gathering is centered on honoring sacred land and sacred time. The gathering draws on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its calendar, as well as the growing Wild Church and Forest Church movements.
Sinsinawa Mound’s Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will facilitate. No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be accepted.
Author to speak about ‘Neutral Ground’
Local author and historian Mary Elise Antonie will virtually present, “Neutral Ground” and Indigenous Dispossession in the Upper Mississippi, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Antonie will discuss the “Neutral Ground” and how it became the impetus to remove the Ho-Chunk and “civilize” Ho-Chunk children.
Antonie is president of the Prairie du Chien Historical Society and a Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation board member. She has authored “The War of 1812: The Battle for Prairie du Chien” and the forthcoming “Enslaved, Indentured, Free: Five Black Women in the Upper Mississippi 1800-1850.”
The cost is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, March 21.
Painting class
A painting class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Dubuque artist Sarah Barnes will guide participants in painting a bunny on wood. All skill levels are welcome. Materials will be provided. The cost is $35, and the registration deadline is Friday, March 25.
To register for events, contact arrangements at 608-748-4411 or visit