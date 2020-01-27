If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Monday, Jan. 27
Hygge Evening. 5-7:45 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Enjoy the Scandinavian tradition of relaxing with friends. Bring a book, crafts or other projects to work on. Hot cocoa, tea and light snacks will be served. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 Salsa Night. 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Free salsa dance lesson with Adam Kieffer, of Adam’s Dance Connection. Food and beverages available for purchase. Solo dancers are welcome. Details: www.adamsdance
Dubuque Area Vocation Association Youth Gathering. 6:45 p.m., Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, Kehl Center. The keynote speaker is Katie Prejean, author and energetic voice of young Catholics. Details: 563-876-3332.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Winter Film Series: Gridshock. 6:30 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., ballroom. Exploring the reality of the sex trafficking industry in Iowa and why it thrives. Filmmaker Vanessa McNeal will speak about the making of the film and her experiences. Details: www.JulienFilmFest.com.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Nature Divina. 1-3 p.m., Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. An outdoor, ecumenical gathering celebrating the Gaelic feasts of Imbolc and Candlemas, and cross-quarters, the halfway point between solstices and equinoxes. Details: www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.