James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano) had a fatal heart attack after eating a meal that included fried king prawns and a plate of foie gras. The 275-pound actor opted for an artery-clogging feast and paid the ultimate price. That same year, 2013, 801,000 fellow Americans also died from heart and cardiovascular disease.

A study published in PLOS One reveals that high-income countries have the highest levels of adult obesity (22.72%) — and in North America, it’s hit 30.46%. Seems as a country’s GDP increases, so do waistlines (we do not expect the current economic crisis to change that). On average, Americans gained 1.25 pounds a year from 1990 to 2015. That’s a whopping 31.25 pounds — enough to tip the scales from a normal weight to heart-threatening obesity.

So here are two suggestions to help you become aware of and reshape your diet.

• Keep a food diary. Write down everything you eat or drink. A 2008 study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that keeping a daily food diary doubles weight loss.

• Plan your menus; evaluate their balance of veggies, fruits, whole grains and protein. Aim for two to three servings of veggies per meal; whole grains twice a day; keep animal protein (no red or processed meat) to a 3-6 ounce serving once a day.

• Eat only when the sun is up and more before 2 p.m. than after 2 p.m. People who did that lost 25% more weight than those who ate the same amount of calories, but later in the day.

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.