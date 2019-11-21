Event: “Snowbiz: A Grinch-defying Cool Yule and Holiday to Remember”
Times/date: Noon cocktails and will call, 12:30 p.m. lunch, 1:30 p.m. show; 6 p.m. cocktails and will call, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show; Thursday, Dec. 5.
Site: Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place.
Cost: $50 for the matinee, $60 for the evening performance.
Online: mistletones.biz
Tidbits
• Presented annually by The Mistletones and the Dubuque Golf & Country Club, the show is presented in a dinner theater style.
• “Snowbiz” features five vocalists, a jazz band and holiday food and drink.
• Joining the lineup of vocalists this year is tenor Ross Martin, formerly of the Los Angeles-based, Grammy Award-winning group Le Jazz Choir.
• Le Jazz Choir performed in venues including the Hollywood Bowl and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, sharing the stage in major productions with Rosemary Clooney, Steve Allen, Liza Minnelli and others.
• Other vocalists will include Cathy Goodman, Abby Foley, Tori Richter and Mark Oppedahl.
• The jazz band will feature Dave Richter on bass; David Resnick on keyboards, Marcus DeJesus on guitar, Tim Crumley on drums, Terry Dillon on piano, Larry Busch on trumpet, Marty Busch on trombone, Ken Kilian on saxophone and Gary Kirst on trumpet.
• The Mistletones recently was the recipient of the 2019 Dubuque Award Program’s Best of Dubuque Award in the Exhibit category. The Mistletones also has been awarded Best Event by Travel Dubuque/Dubuque Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Quotable, from vocalist Ross Martin
• “I’m the newbie this year. It’s nice to be working with great singers who understand tight vocal jazz harmonies. And I’m looking forward to the big band backing us up and to truly getting people involved in experiencing the holiday season.”
• “I am from the area and very much consider myself local. My family is from Grant County, and I taught in Bloomington (Wis.) and Galena (Ill.). I’ve also performed with many musicians in the Dubuque area. The pianist in The Mistletones, Terry Dillon, was my college roommate.”
• “After teaching in Bloomington, I moved out to California. One thing led to another, and I found a place singing with the L.A. Jazz Choir. I joined a theater workshop. And I became a sub for a group at Universal Studios. Eventually, I was able to support myself as a freelance vocalist, singing with lots of groups and doing studio work. It’s a great memory for me.”
• “I moved back because I went through several earthquakes and the L.A. riots. It was tough to earn a great amount of savings. I was constantly working to try to get over that hump, so staying there was difficult. I still had my teaching degree, and I missed the Midwest and being close to family. So, I came back in 1993.”
• “I think what people can expect from ‘Snowbiz’ is a professional presentation of music and a great afternoon or evening for getting into the holiday spirit. I’m just looking forward to getting on stage with such great singers and the big band.”