If your birthday is today: Lowering debt, making your living space more efficient will free up cash you can put toward something you want to pursue. Life is about choices; it's time to do what's best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Start a project and learn as you go. Refuse to let your emotions stop you from doing what's right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Learn from the experts, and try your hand at something that fascinates you. Take the road that whispers your name, and don't look back. You can make things happen!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Concentrate on how you earn your living. Be smart, don't follow the crowd. Now's not the time for big investments or financial risks.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Opportunity knocks. Keep moving, regardless of what others do or say. Know your course of action and plant your feet firmly on the ground. Be prompt and precise in your efforts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Think matters through, then proceed. Look for a way to make your money stretch. Share your opinions. Love is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't stop until you feel good about what you've accomplished. Set high standards and do the work yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You may crave change, but you'll face opposition if you push others to participate. Use a gentler strategy if you want others to tag along.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Get your facts straight before voicing your opinion. Someone will be eager to see you head down the wrong path. Say no to anyone trying to talk you into doing something risky.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Ensure your documents are in order before you begin something new. Don't leave anything important in someone else's hands.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't stop until you are happy with the results. Look at every angle of a situation before you decide to make a move. Take the path that interests you, not the one of least resistance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't take on too much. You'll find a way to cut corners and make your plans feasible. Don't waste time arguing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Try your hand at something new and get involved in a cause you care about. Stop dreaming; start turning your thoughts into reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.