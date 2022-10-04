If your birthday is today: Follow through with some concrete ideas to share and you'll accomplish plenty. Your gain will buy you the freedom to make improvements at home. Love is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A simple change can make a difference to how you live and work. Consider what you can do to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.