Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Follow through with some concrete ideas to share and you'll accomplish plenty. Your gain will buy you the freedom to make improvements at home. Love is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A simple change can make a difference to how you live and work. Consider what you can do to ensure everything runs smoothly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Discuss concerns, make up a schedule and don't second-guess your next move. Don't be afraid of change. Make your home your castle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Concentrate on financial gains. Do something nice for someone. Put a timeline in place to help get things moving. Be receptive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your emotions out of matters concerning work or finances. Be reasonable regarding purchases and what you are willing to take on to get ahead. A change is necessary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Invest time and money in yourself. Update your look and how you do things. Incorporate better technology into your methods to gain a needed edge. Contracts are looking good.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself, and you'll avoid an argument with someone who doesn't share your sentiments. Put your energy into your home and family.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Surround yourself with intelligent and helpful people. Don't let anger set in if someone disagrees. Be a good listener.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Gather information that can help you make important work decisions. Put your energy into something that matters to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Mingle with like-minded people. Take an aggressive position in any group you join. Be a leader. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your life practical. Indulgence will hold you back. Don't agree to something you don't want to pursue. Use the tools you have.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Think twice before you make a move. Do your due diligence and keep things realistic. Know how to get what you want. Be open to suggestions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Engage in something that can open doors. Make new connections, get involved in something that interests you and learn something new.
Oct. 4
