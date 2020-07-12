With summer heating up, tri-state residents and visitors to the area have their eyes on the water. And these days, that means kayaking.
According to Brian Preston, Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director, the activity has become more popular in the last few years. And with the global COVID-19 pandemic driving an upshot in outdoor recreation, that trend is only intensifying.
“We are seeing more and more interest, getting a lot of inquiries from people wanting to know where is best, where they should check out,” he said.
In particular, Preston pointed to the more remote “water trails” Dubuque County offers. He highlighted Whitewater Creek — through Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Lytle Creek — from Lyons Road to the new Bowstring Wildlife Management Area, and the north fork of the Maquoketa River, south of Cascade.
These are streams, according to Preston that the advent of kayaking’s popularity has opened up to recreation.
“Those streams are not really accessible, are two small, most of the time for canoes,” he said. “But they are just perfect for kayaking.”
There are plenty of options outside Dubuque County as well.
Laurie and Adam Fier co-own Monticello Canoe and Kayak, which rents canoes, kayaks and tubes for floats down an eight-mile stretch of the Maquoketa River. Laurie said demand has exploded there in recent months.
“Kayaking has gotten really popular,” she said. “We used to run out of canoes. Now we’re renting out all of our kayaks.”
Laurie said they had even looked into getting more, but they are in short supply because people keep buying them. So, Monticello Canoe and Kayak also offers their shuttle service to folks with their rides.
More than just a way to get outside and beat the heat, kayaking also is a terrific workout.
James Romagna heads the Health, Wellness and Sport department at the University of Dubuque. He said kayaking is a great way to get fit in the time of the pandemic.
“Particularly now, when people have been cooped up and quarantined, staying close to home, it’s a good way to still get your exercise but still follow the guidelines,” he said.
James also said kayaking benefits from being adaptable to the participants’ abilities.
“Kayaking can be a simple sport, where you’re ambling down the water, or you can actually do it as a workout, be more competitive, really paddle hard,” he said.
Jennifer Romagna, married to James, is a personal trainer who has taken clients and friends to kayak in Galena, through Fever River Outfitters there (which hosts a full menu of trips on the river, for different experience levels).
“It’s a great confidence builder,” she said. “People who are maybe afraid of the water or are not necessarily real sporty, this gives them an opportunity to learn that they can do it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has meant some increase to sanitation practices for these rental companies, of course.
“We always washed all of our equipment every night after it’s used, but we’re disinfecting more — spraying things down with sanitizer at night, wiping everything down between shuttle routes, having only the person who reserved the trip check in at our counter,” Laurie said. “But it has been just fine.”