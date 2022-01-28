Play: “A Piece of My Heart”
Performers: Fly-By-Night Productions.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4-5; 2 p.m. Sunday,
Feb. 6.
Site: The Bijou Room, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Five Flags Center box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also will also be available at the door one hour prior to performances.
COVID-19 protocol: Masks will be required for all audience members.
Synopsis
A true drama of the Vietnam War, six women share their stories of serving during the conflict. The play portrays each woman before, during and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington, D.C. The stories are haunting and the memories are vivid as the women struggle to make sense of a war that irrevocably changed them.
Tidbits
- An audience talk back with the cast and director will take place following the performance on Saturday, Feb. 5.
- Playwright Shirley Lauro is a Des Moines native. “A Piece of My Heart” is her best-known work.
- The play is being performed concurrently with Dubuque Museum of Art’s exhibition, “Vietnam: The Real War.” Visit www.dbqart.org for more information.
- The play was inspired by filmmaker Keith Walker’s oral compilation of 26 women’s memoirs about their time serving in Vietnam.
- The six women characters are a composite of the women Walker interviewed for his project.
- 11,000 women were stationed in Vietnam, with Army Corps nurses
- arriving as early as 1956.
- Eight military and 59 civilian women were killed during the conflict. Many women survivors suffered complications from Agent Orange and post-traumatic stress disorder.
- The play is recommended for mature audiences due to content and language.
Quotable, from director Lenore Howard
- “One of the constructs Lauro added is that there is one male actor who plays all the men’s roles. I found this very interesting as it adds visual optics that continue to remind us of the guys who were engaged in this war as well.”
- “The play is essentially a memory play, in which we meet the women before, during and after the war. You do get to see big changes in these characters.”
- “Acknowledgement of the women who served in Vietnam was slow to be recognized. Close to 90% served as nurses. Many served in the midst of conflict, and the women experienced many of the same challenges as other returning vets.”
- “The Vietnam War touched everyone who served, as well as those on the home front. It was a pivotal time and turning point in U.S. history worth knowing about. With this play, we hope to shed some light on the women, both military and civilian, who served. We recognize, honor and thank them for their service.”
- “I encourage folks to see the Dubuque Museum of Art’s current exhibition, “Vietnam: The Real War,” before it closes on February 6th.”
- “For further reading, I read the book “A Short History of the Vietnam War,” published by The Smithsonian. By the way, it’s not short. But it includes loads of photos and easily accessed information, which has been excellent for the purposes of our play.”