One downside of being a lifelong English teacher is the torrent of one-liners that cascade across my mind. When a grandchild dawdles, I remind her, “Time’s wing’d chariot is hurrying near, sweetie. Move it.”
I doubt a 6-year-old appreciates the words of a 17th-century poet to his mistress about time passing rapidly, but a little Andrew Marvel might come in handy someday.
Recently chatting with my favorite barista, she interjected a real zinger into our pleasant conversation. I looked her in the eye and pronounced, a la Shakespeare, “Though she be but little, she is fierce.”
During turbulent politics of the past few years, I conjure up Kurt Vonnegut: “True terror is waking up one morning and discovering your high school class is running the country.”
As spring enters, the cryon streaming across my brain is relentless. The literary line that plagues me most these days is Robert Frost’s “nature’s first green is gold.” I imagine Frost romping through Vermont’s mid-March blessing tiny gold buds that appear on branch and bush.
Au contraire, Bobby. In my neighborhood, spring’s first appearance is fish heads on the lawn.
The river lake in my front yard becomes riotous with eagles. They stand on ice floes like kippah-headed rabbis consulting one another as they wait for dinner to float by.
The envy of any ice fisher, eagles claw potholes in the ice to grab gizzard shad— even the dead ones. Their girly squeaking and whistling is my morning alarm clock.
After last month’s ice storm, I spotted two gliding in for a landing, skidding across the ice and slamming into one another. With such plentiful stock, what care our raptor friends for fish heads carelessly dropped as the mighty birds soar overhead against the wind (“what if a much of a which of a wind,” says E.E. Cummings).
The river popped up overnight as our disappearing shorelines attests, but flooding is not likely to arrive for a couple weeks. Even then, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 50-75% chance of reaching only moderate flood stage or less.
We used to watch early spring out the kitchen window as the Mississippi threatened our double basement doors below. We laid bets on when it would top our makeshift levy to come rushing in — snakes, fish, sludge and all.
One year my husband floated out the pool table by pushing it with a single index finger. He tied it to a tree so it wouldn’t meander downriver.
But after raising the house a dozen feet, that thrill is over. Flood-watching now is mere entertainment.
Although spring commences “lifeless in appearance, sluggish dazed spring approaches” (E.E. Cummings), mid-March tap dances in. I lift my gaze from lawn décor fish heads to spot eagles crisscrossing the sky.
Ah, Walt Whitman’s “The Dalliance of the Eagles”:
“Skyward in air a sudden muffled sound, the dalliance of the eagles,
The rushing amorous contact high in space together,
The clinching interlocking claws, a living fierce, gyrating wheel,
Four beating wings, two beaks, a swirling mass tight grappling.”
Fischer is professor of English emerita at Clarke University.
