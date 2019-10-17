Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host Iowa filmmaker Stephen Folker with a screening of his comedy horror film, “Overdue” (2018) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the third floor Aigler Auditorium.
Written and directed by Folker, “Overdue” is about Carl, a mild-mannered library custodian by day and self-appointed overdue book collector by night. He makes his list and hunts down his prey, exacting literary justice in a unique and gruesome manner.
“Overdue” was filmed in the Quad Cities area and features Iowa-based talent, including producer Beth
Hinde, actor Robert Kemp and actor Dick LaFrenz.
Folker will introduce the film and answer audience questions afterward.
Admission is free, and the first 100 attendees will receive free bags of popcorn. This film is not yet rated but is intended for a mature audience. Run time is 110 minutes.