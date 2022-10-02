Hardcover fiction
1. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
2. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
3. The Bullet That Missed, Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books
4. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
6. Nona the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tordotcom
7. Less Is Lost, Andrew Sean Greer, Little, Brown
8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
9. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
11. Lessons, Ian McEwan, Knopf
12. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks, Random House
13. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
14. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers, Bantam
15. Bliss Montage: Stories, Ling Ma, FSG
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
2. The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday
3. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
4. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
5. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
6. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II, Buzz Bissinger, Harper
9. Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber, Andy Borowitz, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
10. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
11. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
12. The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture, Gabor Maté, M.D., Daniel Maté, Avery
13. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
14. Indigenous Continent: The Epic Contest for North America, Pekka Hämäläinen, Liveright
15. Sacred Nature: Restoring Our Ancient Bond with the Natural World, Karen Armstrong, Knopf
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
12. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. Love on the Brain, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. November 9, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
8. Gender Queer: A Memoir, Maia Kobabe, Oni Press
9. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
11. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
13. Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings, Neil Price, Basic Books
14. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
15. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. A Game of Thrones, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
6. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
10. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
3. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
6. Garlic and the Witch, Bree Paulsen, Quill Tree Books
7. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
8. The Midnight Children, Dan Gemeinhart, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
10. Attack of the Black Rectangles, A.S. King, Scholastic Press
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Wildoak (An Indies Introduce Title), C.C. Harrington, Scholastic Press
13. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
14. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
15. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
Young adult
1. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Weight of Blood, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
8. The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror, Chloe Gong, Erica Waters, Hannah Whitten, Aden Polydoros, Shakira Toussaint, Courtney Gould, Allison Saft, Tori Bovalino (Ed.), Page Street Kids
9. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
10. Hocus Pocus: The Illustrated Novelization, A.W. Jantha, Gris Grimly (Illus.), Disney Press
11. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
12. This Book Is Gay, Juno Dawson, Sourcebooks Fire
13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie, Little Brown
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, Clarion Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
4. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
5. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle
8. Little Ghostie: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle
9. Hey, Bruce!: An Interactive Book, Ryan Higgins, Disney-Hyperion
10. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
11. Little Blue Truck Makes a Friend, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
12. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
13. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Fall, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
10. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Matt Loveridge (Illus.), Scholastic
