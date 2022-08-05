Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 and 25; Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, Aug. 19-20, Aug. 26-27; 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 14, Aug. 21, Aug. 28.
Cost: $23. Tickets are available at www.belltowertheater.net or by calling 563-588-3377. Early bird performances on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, are $11.50. Thursdays are Girls’ Night Out — all audience members get a free glass of wine.
Synopsis
It is 1979, the day of First Cornucopia Lutheran Church’s centennial celebration, and past parishioners have gathered to share their stories of the past.
As the women work in the kitchen, shared memories burst into life through a series of flashbacks. Travel back to 1897 and meet Vivian’s grandmother, one of the founding members of the church; see Karin as a newlywed, cautiously navigating her way through the politics of the kitchen; and be there on that day in 1944 when Mavis first barreled her way through the swinging door.
Times are tough in this small farm community, but the church basement ladies reminisce through 100 years of history with toe-tapping song and dance, and a healthy portion of laughs.
Tidibits
Playwright and Minnesota native Greta Gorsch based her “Church Basement Ladies” plays on the Scandinavian-Lutheran humor book
series by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson.
The play is the fifth in a series of musical comedies. The first play, “Church Basement Ladies,” premiered in 2005.
Bell Tower’s production is directed by artistic director Sue Reidel, and features Bell Tower veterans Lorie Foley, Joanne Hillery and Mandy Diercks. Newcomers to Bell Tower’s stage include Kiley Schulz and Frank McClain.
All of plays in the “Church Basement Ladies” series have made their debuts in Minnesota, and have toured nationally.
Quotable,
from director Sue Reidel:
“The Bell Tower theater has done the first 4 shows in the series, and we have been trying for the last two years to do ‘The Last (Potluck) Supper.’ We had to cancel the show in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID.”
“This show has never been presented before in Dubuque, but you don’t need to have ever seen a Church Basement musical to enjoy this show.”
“It’s the 20th anniversary of this hit musical comedy series, and the Bell Tower is celebrating our 20th season.”
