Times/dates: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $12 for adults ($15 at the door) and $8 for students ($10 at the door). Tickets can be purchased at the center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday or online. Tickets also can be purchased at Osterhaus Pharmacy, Maquoketa State Bank locations and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
Based on the classic children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Willy Wonka Jr.” is the story of enigmatic candy maker Willy Wonka and his quest to find an heir to his confectionery fortune.
Wonka has staged a contest, hiding five golden tickets in five Wonka Bars. The ticket finders will win a free tour of the the Wonka candy factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the winners are insufferable brats, with equally insufferable parents. But Charlie Bucket is a mild-mannered young man who takes the tour in the company of his grandfather.
As they tour the factory, the children must follow Mr. Wonka’s rules, or suffer the consequences.
Tidbits
The cast includes more than 65 local children ages 8 to 18.
Ohnward Executive Director Richard Hall is directing, with music direction by Linda Polk and choreography by Mandi Kuster and Ella Lemke. Jenna Lange is the accompanist.
Running time for “Willy Wonka Jr.” is approximately one hour.
Roald Dahl, the author of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” was inspired to write the 1964 book based on his childhood experiences in Derbyshire, England, where confectionery giant Cadbury’s would send packages of chocolate to school children in exchange for their opinions.
“The Candy Man,” the popular song written for the movie that has carried over to the stage show, was a #1 hit song for singer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1972.