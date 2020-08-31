If your birthday is today: You'll discover new ways to interact with like-minded people and loved ones. A positive change will be a step toward personal freedom and a new beginning. You will be a problem-solver this year. Make physical improvements and focus on your priorities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a break from your schedule. The change will spark your imagination and encourage you to make lifestyle adjustments. Focus on what makes you happy and how to make your routine memorable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let anyone bully you into something you don't want to do. Call the shots and make your thoughts and needs known. Do what's best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stick to your plans, regardless of the backlash you get from others. You are responsible for your happiness, so do whatever it takes to pursue your best interests. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take on a challenge that will encourage you to get involved in something you find rewarding. If you learn from your mistakes, you will find a rewarding path.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pay less attention to what's already happened and more attention to the best way to move forward. Concentrate on saving money.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let your emotions take the reins. Look at situations from a logical perspective to better understand them. You can't change others, but you can improve your own circumstances.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Lend a helping hand, and you will make new connections. An unusual partnership will turn out to be helpful. A change of pace looms.
ARIES (March 21-April 19 Take your time, dig deep, get the facts and make decisions based on verified information, not what someone leads you to believe. Separate your business and personal lives to avoid confusion and interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do. Use your knowledge, experience and skills to get ahead. A physical change will boost your morale.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look for the positive in every situation you face, and you'll find a way to take care of your responsibilities and have time left to enjoy doing something that makes you happy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You may not like change, but it's time to make adjustments that will encourage you to keep up with technology and economic trends. Don't fight the inevitable; go with the flow, and be happy with the results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep moving forward. Looking back will cause confusion and uncertainty. Focus on what you can do, and live in the moment. Refuse to let anyone compromise your health and well-being. Focus will be key.
