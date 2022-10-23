This month I’m turning 70. Here are some lessons I’ve learned:
- Don’t wear your NDP mask, hearing aids and glasses all at once. It ends with your butt in the air while searching for the hearing aids, which flew off when you removed your mask.
- Unless they were monsters, you’ll never stop missing your parents, no matter how long they’ve been gone.
- Checking your stock market portfolio is bad for your digestion.
- Quit worrying about the mess you’re leaving your kids. If your couch (which has canine, feline and grandbaby DNA on it) doesn’t spark joy, they can rent a dumpster.
- Borrow a phrase from thrift stores: You are not old, but gently used.
- If the server calls you “young lady,” tell him au contraire, you are old and dangerous as hell.
- Try something new, be it bitcoin, belly dancing, a tech trick or food (although I cannot bring myself to try bubble tea — something about the consistency.)
- Watching the hummingbirds at the feeder is not doing nothing, especially for the hummingbirds.
- Let rituals shape the day: Dog out, coffee on, papers read, messages checked, Quordle played, mail gathered, afternoon walk taken and “Wheel of Fortune” watched.
- If you can’t wear stilettos any more, take a clue from my friend Sheryl and transform them into “sitting” shoes. She settles into a wingchair, puts them on, assumes a sultry expression and summons her husband to come admire her.
- Hiding chocolate gremlins from Dubuque’s Betty Jane Homemade Candies store from your beloved in your unmentionables drawer is a sin, but only a venal one.
- Don’t hesitate to call an old friend or relative because you’re embarrassed that it’s been so long. Chances are they’ll be sheepish because they waited, too. (Or maybe they won’t remember you.)
- Handle criticism with humor. A reader emailed me several times about how stupid and annoying my columns are, and each time I thanked her for her input. After I responded that I appreciated what a faithful reader she was, I never heard from her again.
- There is no better beauty treatment than holding a baby — joy softens wrinkles.
- When your gut talks, listen — unless it’s just your belly rumbling from eating all those supposedly age-defying antioxidants.
- Don’t speed. After you’re 40, they give tickets, not warnings. And you have to wait until your 80s to play the befuddled ancient lady card.
- Recognize the glazed look that signals you’ve told that story before.
- Wear the shawl. It’s better than pitiful shivering.
- Finally, rejoice that you are alive, well enough (I hope), and that your former selves are always with you — clutching your teddy bear, donning a prom dress, giving birth or (yikes) finding your first gray hair.
