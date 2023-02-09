If your birthday is today: Clear up unfinished business and dedicate your time to the people and things that bring you joy. Reevaluate what you can do to make your surroundings more conducive to living your dream.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you look, you'll find a unique way to turn something into a moneymaker. Deals look promising, and gifts and windfalls are apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep an open mind. Size up situations so you'll know when to make a move. Don't be afraid to do your own thing if it keeps the peace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Choose your words wisely; a slip of the tongue will lower your chance of getting positive results. Strive to maintain a simple life. Make your own opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An aggressive move on your part will cause friction with someone who doesn't see things your way. Slow down, hear what others say and make decisions based on what's best for everyone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't let anyone lead you astray. Seek opportunities that don't require you to depend on others. Stay in control and take credit for your accomplishments.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stop worrying about what others think. Trust in your instincts and refuse to let emotional interference come between you and what you are trying to achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel will lead to exciting opportunities. Open doors, make plans and head in a direction that makes you want to shout with pride.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Listen up; you're receiving several signals to help you choose what to do next. Don't let anger set in, or you will miss a valuable lesson.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take advantage of any opportunity to try something new. Your spin will draw attention and support. Added discipline will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll get a different perspective on a domestic situation. Use your unique way of handling people to turn lemons into lemonade.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Listen carefully. When in doubt, ask questions to avoid letting someone take advantage of you or blame you for something.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Gather facts. Don't start something you can't finish. Do something to lift your spirits. Have faith in what you have to offer.
