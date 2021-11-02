Play: “Equus”
Performers: University of Dubuque Department of Fine and Performing Arts.
Times/dates: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 4-6; 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall at Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Cost: Free.
Synopsis
Martin Dysart, a psychiatrist who is unhappy with his life, takes on the peculiar case of Alan Strang, a reserved teenager who has been accused of blinding six horses. Dysart begins to unravel Strang’s background, which includes a devoutly religious mother and an atheist father. As a result, Strang has created a theology involving horses and the godhead Equus.
Part character study, part detective story, the play follows the attempts of Dysart to understand the cause of the boy’s actions while wrestling with his sense of purpose.
Tidbits
- The University of Dubuque production stars UD student Tiger Emrich as Alan Strang and recent UD graduate Matt Tompkins as Dr. Martin Dysart.
- Tompkins, a retired veterinarian who returned to school to study performing arts, was invited by director Greg Wolf to return to campus after graduation to take on the role.
- The Broadway production of “Equus” won Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play in 1975, and ran for more than 1,000 performances.
- Without knowing the details, British playwright Peter Shaffer began writing “Equus” when he heard of a crime involving a 17-year-old boy who had been arrested for blinding six horses in a small town in Suffolk, England.
- The play was revived on London’s West End in 2007, starring then 17-year-old Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his portrayal of the titular character in the “Harry Potter” film franchise
- Shaffer followed up “Equus” with “Amadeus,” another thought-provoking piece with flawed lead characters that won a Tony for Best Play in 1979. The film adaptation, which Shaffer also wrote, won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Quotable,
from director Greg Wolf
- “I truly believe ‘Equus’ is not a play about religion. It’s not a show about sexuality. It’s not a show about all of the things you’ve read about. Those are some themes, no doubt. But I think the truth of the piece is a person’s struggle to live a life of their own identity and their own worth while living within the constraints of society.”
- “We’re not doing ‘Equus’ to entertain. We’re doing it as a work of art, to educate our students and engage our audiences. It’s OK if you don’t like it, but if you stay engaged for two hours, then we’ve succeeded.”
- “’Equus’ is usually done in a black box theater or in the round. It’s a very intimate play. Due to COVID over the last three semesters, I booked it in Butler Hall because I wasn’t sure about social distancing. We’re having to keep the intimacy by adding things like really good lighting and special sound effects. There are elements that you won’t see in any other production of this play. But I find often when you have creative constraints, that pushes you into a better space of creativity.”
- “The audience can expect to be challenged in their views of their life and the life society expects them to live. There’s really no agenda of thought here other than to look for question marks rather than periods. Periods close a discussion. Question marks encourage discussion.”