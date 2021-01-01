The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s 17th annual Ice Fest, presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union, is slated for Saturday, Jan. 16, and Sunday, Jan. 17, at the Port of Dubuque.
Among the favored features, the event will feature Plumery Tails’ Alaskan Malamutes and ice rescue demonstrations supported by the Dubuque Fire Department. The museum’s snow sculpting team also will be creating a full-size piece throughout the weekend.
Ice harvesting demonstrations in the Ice Harbor, snowshoeing and snow painting opportunities round out the outdoor festivities.
New this year, guests will be invited to the museum’s settler’s cabin to discover how the area’s earliest settlers survived the winter months.
The river museum’s newest residents, an American kestrel and barn owl, also will be featured in an outdoor raptor program near the newly constructed raptor mews.
At the center of the boatyard, a modified hockey/field hockey rink will be constructed for casual play.
Additionally, youth can try their hand at supervised ice fishing in the Ice Harbor.
Ice Fest attendees will have access to all exhibits within the river museum, in addition to daily creature features, a themed scavenger hunt, animal feedings, a free polar bear film in the Journey Theater and vintage winter films on ice harvesting and skiing in the Barge Theater.
For daily Ice Fest schedules, visit rivermuseum.com/icefest. Tickets can be purchased online in advance and are good for two consecutive days with proof of purchase. The website also contains a link to the organization’s health and safety measures.