One thing about life is that we experience change all the time. We can’t escape from it. It is all around us and in us. As Heraclitus, the Greek philosopher, said, “The only thing that is constant is change.”
Have you ever thought that when we step into a river, it is always changing — the current changes the landscape and the direction of the river. “No one ever steps into the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and not the same person,” Heraclitus states. I remember the saying my mom often repeated when she met people she hadn’t seen for a while — “a lot of water has gone under the bridge.”
A significant change for me was my first assignment teaching in Chicago. Coming from Iowa and having lived at my Iowa congregation novitiate for three years, it was life-changing to live and work in Chicago. I taught 50 sixth-graders in a room with straight rows of desks and we exchanged classes with three other sixth-grade rooms.
Our convent consisted of more than 20 sisters, many I had not met before. We lived in a southern suburb so when we needed to travel to another part of Chicago, it would take two hours in traffic. An added feature was the comment by some that I had an accent. Iowans don’t have accents.
Change is a response to the external world that we find ourselves in. Change occurs when something new happens. Yet there is a fundamental layer that can affect us more deeply in which we might experience a shift in our beliefs and values. It is transformation. Transformation is not change; it occurs when something is taken away that we depend on. We have a choice: We can be bitter or be transformed by assessing our values and beliefs.
Some have likened transformation to the process of a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. In the chrysalis stage, solitude and silence occurs within decomposition and death, old cells die and new cells emerge. A butterfly is formed and comes forth.
When we experience transformation, it is a time of not knowing what will happen, a feeling of vulnerability and yet an inner strength to see that God is in control. As we let go of former feelings or the past, relook at our values and beliefs, it might lead us to a newer way of life or to take on new values and beliefs.
“Emptiness has to precede fullness. Usually our old securities have to be wrested from us before we will move into the new. We seldom do it deliberately. Spirituality is always about letting go — not just in Christianity, but in Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism. All the great world religions at their higher levels teach the mystery and the art of letting go.
You let go and hopefully collapse back into your true self, into who you really are. Out of that emptiness comes the possibility of a new kind of fullness.” (Richard Rohr, “Jesus’ Plan for a New World,” 1996)
Paul’s life was certainly changed when he experienced his blindness and disorientation. In so doing, he chose to seek out the apostles and live the way of Christ — a loss which led to a transformative new way of life.
Christ’s disciples chose to let go of their previous way of thinking and risk their lives by putting on new values of love of God and neighbor — a real transformation.
An Austrian, Franz Jaggerstatter, was a farmer and a married man with three children when the Nazis entered his country. He witnessed the atrocities of the Nazis and the immorality of the war, which changed his views about joining the Nazi military.
When he was drafted, he refused, choosing to accept whatever the outcome. He was arrested and executed by the Nazis at the age of 36 in 1943. Franz chose to let go to seek inner freedom — a transformative moment.
May we be like the butterfly, choosing a transformative life.
