One thing about life is that we experience change all the time. We can’t escape from it. It is all around us and in us. As Heraclitus, the Greek philosopher, said, “The only thing that is constant is change.”

Have you ever thought that when we step into a river, it is always changing — the current changes the landscape and the direction of the river. “No one ever steps into the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and not the same person,” Heraclitus states. I remember the saying my mom often repeated when she met people she hadn’t seen for a while — “a lot of water has gone under the bridge.”

Email Marci at blumm@osfdbq.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.