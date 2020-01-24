Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy events
BOSTON — A judge has told Aerosmith’s drummer Joey Kramer to dream on if he hopes to rejoin the band as it’s set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.
Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea on Wednesday denied Kramer’s request to order the band, whose first hit single was 1973’s “Dream On,” to let him participate in an award celebration in Los Angeles today as well as Sunday’s prime time Grammy Awards show.
“Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band’s business interests,” the judge’s decision reads in part.
Kramer said in a statement that he’s “extremely disappointed” but respects Gildea’s decision.
“I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle,” he said. “I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing — to fight for my right to celebrate the band’s success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build.”
The 69-year-old Magnolia, Texas, resident had argued the band, which he helped found in Boston 50 years ago, is in breach of contract because it required him to re-audition for his job after an ankle injury last year caused him to miss a chunk of the band’s residency at a Las Vegas casino.
Kramer said in his suit that the band required him to earn his job back by performing a series of solo rehearsals to prove he could play “at an appropriate level.”
He argued the “artificial, made-up and undefined” requirement was “insulting and upsetting” because no other member of the band has been asked to do it before. Singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Bradley Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton have all been recently sidelined with injuries and illnesses and weren’t asked to re-audition for their jobs, Kramer noted in his suit.
“This is not about money,” he said in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s hearing in Plymouth, Mass. “I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry.”
Representatives for Aerosmith didn’t comment on the judge’s decision.
Go-Go’s announce summer tour
The Go-Go’s, the most commercially successful all-woman rock band in recording history, are getting back together for a 2020 summer reunion tour.
The 11-show reunion comes four years after The Go-Go’s 2016 farewell tour and two years after the Los Angeles quintet’s members got back together for a 40th anniversary tour in 2018.
The upcoming reunion tour by The Go-Go’s will follow the new Showtime documentary, “THE GO-GO’S,” which is directed by Allison Wood. It will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, which opened Thursday in Park City, Utah.