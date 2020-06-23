“DC’s Stargirl,” 7 p.m. on CW
Pat (Luke Wilson) puts Courtney (Brec Bassinger) in a difficult dilemma when he confronts her about potential drawbacks to her recruitment drive for the JSA in the new episode “The Justice Society.” Elsewhere, while Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick (Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman) get ready for their first important mission, Barbara (Amy Smart) turns up to support Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair. Hunter Sansone and Neil Jackson also star.
“American Masters,” 7 p.m. on PBS
Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ new “Toni Morrison” offers an “intimate meditation” on the life, works and recurring themes of this masterful storyteller and Nobel Prize winner. Morrison’s personal story opens in the steel town of Lorain, Ohio, where she grew up, and leads her to ’70s book tours with Muhammad Ali and political front lines with Angela Davis. The film also features interviews with Davis, poet Sonia Sanchez, writers Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley and Hilton Als, and Oprah Winfrey, who turned Morrison’s novel “Beloved” into a feature film.