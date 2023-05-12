University of Dubuque Heritage Center’s Live at Heritage Center 2023-2024 SchoolBus Performance Series schedule has been announced.
The series will bring performers to the center from October 2023 through May 2024. The series is designed to highlight important children’s literature, STEAM and history topics relevant to today’s K-8 curriculum.
The 2023-2024 SchoolBus Performance Series will include eight programs that feature nationally touring professional guest artists. Additionally, Heritage Center and the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will continue their partnership in which select performances are paired with guided tours of the river museum to offer regional schools a full-day field trip excursion for the Ultimate STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art, and math — Experience. Study guides will be available to integrate performance topics into classroom activities.
9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22: Jackie Robinson: A Game Apart (Ultimate STEAM Experience), featuring actor Mike Wiley.
9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7: The Rainbow Fish (Ultimate STEAM Experience), performed by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia.
9:45 a.m. (Ultimate STEAM Experience) and 12:15 p.m. Monday, March 4: LocoMotion: The Science & Circus Arts Show, featuring acrobatic artist and juggler Peter Davison.
12:15 p.m. Friday, April 19 (Free event): Git Hoan Dancers, People of the Salmon, performed by the Tsimshian Tribe of Metlakatla, Alaska.
9:45 a.m. Monday, April 22: Beauty and the Beast, performed by The Panto Company USA.
9:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 1: Keeping Mr. Lincoln, performed by Lexington Children’s Theatre.
Online reservation request forms are available at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter/schoolbus. Seat pricing is $6 to $7 per seat, depending on the quantity purchased and an offering of one free seat for every 15 seats purchased. Seats are discounted by $1 if reservations are received by Thursday, June 1.
There is a limit of 300 attendees per day for the Ultimate STEAM Experience through the river museum, plus a three-week minimum reservation deadline. The Ultimate STEAM Experience is $15 per person with one free admission for every 15 purchased. Pricing is discounted $2 per person if reservations are received by Thursday, June 1.
For more information, contact Victoria Molle, director of audience services, at vmolle@dbq.edu or 563-589-3432.
