If your birthday is today: Avoid emotional purchases. Share your resources and assets. Don't get involved with evasive people. Ask questions, assess matters and decide what you do next based on your needs.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get the lowdown before you let anger take control. Go directly to the source if it will help keep the peace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think things through before making a move. Know what you are up against and what you can afford before you agree to participate. Refuse to pay for someone else's mistake.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Step into the spotlight and share your thoughts and feelings. Take control, put your energy where it counts and make a difference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Unusual ideas can be beneficial if they are based on facts and proven methods. Learn from experience. Work alone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your curiosity, enthusiasm and limitless energy will get you where you want to go. Pitch in and do your part. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't beat yourself up over something you cannot control. Put your energy where you know it can do some good. Don't rely on anyone but yourself regarding investments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Team up with someone you can trust. Question anything that appears to be wrong or incomplete.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Look for a unique way to use your skills. Precise, purposeful actions will give you the momentum to deal with any pitfalls you encounter.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Change only what's necessary. Enthusiasm is a wonderful thing unless it costs you. Consider gains and losses your actions will set in motion.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep your distance from people that are upsetting or confusing. Consider the changes you can put in motion without causing any friction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Set your sights on what you want. High energy coupled with hands-on action will prove to be successful.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) By putting everything in its place, you'll ease your mind and sail through your responsibilities. Take a good look at your finances.
