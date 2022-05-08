Hardcover fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. City on Fire, Don Winslow, Morrow
8. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf
9. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn, Morrow
10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
11. The Good Left Undone, Adriana Trigiani, Dutton
12. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
13. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
14. Nettle & Bone, T. Kingfisher, Tor
15. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
6. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
7. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina Brown, Crown
8. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
9. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
10. Hello, Molly!: A Memoir, Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey, Ecco
11. I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood, Jessi Klein, Harper
12. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
13. Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases, Paul Holes, Celadon Books
14. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
15. Write for Your Life, Anna Quindlen, Random House
Trade paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
9. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
12. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
13. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
5. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
7. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
13. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
14. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
15. Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths, Natalie Haynes, Harper Perennial
Mass market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
8. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
Early and middle grade readers
1. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press
2. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
3. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
4. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1), Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix
5. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
6. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
8. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
11. The Last Mapmaker, Christina Soontornvat, Candlewick
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
13. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
Young adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill
6. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
8. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
12. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
13. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
14. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends
15. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
4. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
6. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
9. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. Book of Questions, Pablo Neruda, Paloma Valdivia (Illus.), Sara Lissa Paulson (Transl.), Enchanted Lion Books
12. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
13. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children’s series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
3. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick