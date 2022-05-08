Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

2. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday

5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

7. City on Fire, Don Winslow, Morrow

8. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf

9. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn, Morrow

10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

11. The Good Left Undone, Adriana Trigiani, Dutton

12. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

13. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria

14. Nettle & Bone, T. Kingfisher, Tor

15. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

3. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster

6. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown

7. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina Brown, Crown

8. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

9. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown

10. Hello, Molly!: A Memoir, Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey, Ecco

11. I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood, Jessi Klein, Harper

12. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

13. Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases, Paul Holes, Celadon Books

14. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

15. Write for Your Life, Anna Quindlen, Random House

Trade paperback fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

6. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

8. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books

9. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

11. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row

12. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

13. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin

15. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage

Trade paperback nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

5. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

7. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

8. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

10. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton

11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

12. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

13. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

14. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books

15. Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths, Natalie Haynes, Harper Perennial

Mass market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

7. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

8. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell

9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow

Early and middle grade readers

1. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press

2. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

3. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

4. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1), Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix

5. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books

6. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

7. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix

8. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books

11. The Last Mapmaker, Christina Soontornvat, Candlewick

12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

13. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

15. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

Young adult

1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books

2. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

3. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

5. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill

6. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

7. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

8. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

9. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

11. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

12. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

13. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill

14. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends

15. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

Children’s illustrated

1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

3. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books

4. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

5. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends

6. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

8. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books

9. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House

10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

11. Book of Questions, Pablo Neruda, Paloma Valdivia (Illus.), Sara Lissa Paulson (Transl.), Enchanted Lion Books

12. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

13. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

14. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney

15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

Children’s series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix

3. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

9. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

10. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick

Recommended for you